Elected officials representing Northumberland County sent a letter to the governor on Monday, pushing for the county to be moved into the green phase of the governor’s three-phase reopening plan.
State Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver and Kurt Masser, state Sen. John Gordner and Northumberland County Commissioners Kym Best, Joe Klebon and Sam Schiccatano all signed the letter sent to Gov. Tom Wolf.
“Northumberland County residents have followed the guidelines set forth by the administration and are ready to transition to the green phase. We have successfully flattened the curve and our hospitals are prepared and have the space, staffing and supplies to avoid becoming overwhelmed,” said Culver. “We need to get our businesses reopened and our people back to work safely.”
“With the decision to move Snyder and Montour counties to green, Northumberland County has been put at a severe disadvantage in our region,” Masser said. “Our statistics show that we deserve to be on an even playing field with our surrounding counties, to give our businesses a fighting chance.”
Snyder and Montour counties moved into Gov. Wolf's green phase on Friday. By this Friday, 34 of the state's 67 counties will be green. Northumberland and Union counties will remain yellow until at least June 12.
In the letter, the officials note that Valley residents cross county borders to work and for entertain and the move to green for two counties will only add to that.
"We have a vested interest in keeping our community safe and free from disease, and not over-burdening the health care facilities ¡n the county," they wrote. "Our 4-county region in the Susquehanna Valley intermingles daily as many people live, work, shop, eat, and attend church, etc. in different counties in this region. W¡th the decision to move Snyder and Montour County to the Green Phase effective May 29,2020, this will likely create even more movement among counties while also negatively impacting businesses in Northumberland County. Our offices have all heard the pleas of Northumberland County residents who desire the ability to safely re-open their businesses and safely return to work."