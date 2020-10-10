Editor’s note: This is part of a weekly series of question-and-answer columns addressing questions from readers about voting and the many changes in the works leading up to the November election.
Q. When should ballots begin arriving in the mail?
A. Mail-in ballots should have either arrived by now or they should be arriving any day now, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said.
Boockvar said that counties have approved nearly 2.5 million mail ballot applications, and 95 percent of those ballots have been mailed, or are about to be mailed, to voters. About 92,750, or just under 4 percent, of those ballots have already been voted and returned to counties.
Q. Can a mail-in ballot be rejected over allegations that the signature on the envelope doesn’t match the one on file?
A. That’s still to be determined. It’s a question that has, of late, been overshadowed by concerns about naked ballots and drop boxes and late-arriving ballot, but the mismatched signature issue isn’t resolved either. The implications could be significant.
The Department of State has asked the state Supreme Court to rule on that question. In a filing on Oct. 4, the Department of State that Pennsylvania’s Election Law doesn’t authorize county officials from rejecting ballots over concerns that the signature on the envelope of the ballot is a mismatch when compared to the voter’s signature on file.
“Thousands of Pennsylvania voters will be disenfranchised in violation of the Free and Fair Elections Clause if arbitrary signature comparisons and challenges to signature variations are allowed to be used as a basis for rejecting absentee and mail - in ballots,” the Department of State claimed in a court filing.
In that legal filing the Department of State pointed to an analysis by Supreme Court Justice David Wecht who in another case had observed that “[s]ignature comparison is a process fraught with the risk of error and inconsistent application, especially when conducted by lay people.”
Republican lawmakers countered that comparing the signature on the envelope to the one on file is an important part of the election staff’s duty to verify the identity of the voter.
On one thing both sides agree, the court should make its decision quickly.
Q. Is anyone focusing on helping older voters understand the quickly evolving changes in election law?
A. Yes. In addition, to the Department of State and other election advocacy groups, the AARP has launched an educational campaign aimed at ensuring that voters ages 50 and older are informed about their voting alternatives and the issues that create problems with voting, said Teresa Osbourne, the former Aging Secretary who is now AARP’s advocacy and outreach manager in Pennsylvania.
The AARP has set up an online Election Guide focusing on Pennsylvania voting laws at: https://states.aarp.org/pennsylvania/election-voting-guide.
More than 1.22 million mail-in ballot applications thus far in Pennsylvania have come from voters over the age of 50. That’s almost half of the nearly 2.5 million mail-in ballot applications the state has received so far.
Osbourne said the AARP didn’t take a position on questions like whether naked ballots -- those that aren’t enclosed in a secrecy envelope -- should be counted. But now that the courts have determined that naked ballots can’t be counted, the organization wants voters to understand the importance of using the secrecy envelope.
Osbourne said that while not every voter is comfortable voting by mail, “they want to vote safely.”
Editor’s note: If you have a question about the election or voting that you’d like addressed in this column, submit it to jfinnerty@cnhi.com.