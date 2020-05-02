A second Valley personal care home has a confirmed case of COVID-19 after state health officials announced an employee at a Union County facility has tested positive.
The facility has not been identified by state officials. There are also now 8 cases — six patients and two employees — at an unidentified nursing or personal care facility in Northumberland County. Both Union and Northumberland counties were among the 24 counties Gov. Tom Wolf announced would be moved into the Yellow Phase next Friday, allowing for some eased restrictions of the state's stay-at-home order.
The Department of Health announced 1,334 new cases statewide on Saturday, including five new cases in the four Valley counties combined.
There have now been 218 total cases in the Valley since the state began tracking data in early March, including 98 in Northumberland, 49 in Montour, 38 in Union and 33 in Snyder. Northumberland added three cases on Saturday while Montour and Union had one case each.
Statewide, there have now been 48,305 cases and 2,418 deaths statewide. The state announced another 1,334 new cases and 64 deaths on Saturday.
Across Pennsylvania, 478 nursing or personal care facilities have had at least one confirmed COVID-19 cases, including the two local facilities. Of the state's 2,418 total deaths related to the novel coronavirus, 1,614 — 66.7 percent — were tied to a personal care home.
There have been more than 187,000 negative tests conducted in Pennsylvania.