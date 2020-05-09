DANVILLE — Heather Krenn said she is not allowed to see her mother until she is discharged from Geisinger this weekend.
So the Harrisville resident on Friday went shopping on Mill Street and found herself in McCarty’s Tattered & Torn Antique Shop. Nonessential retailers were allowed to re-open as Montour County moved into the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 mitigation plan. Restrictions are harsher in the red phase and all restrictions are lifted in the green phase.
“It looked like a place I needed to go,” said Krenn, of Butler County. “I like that it reopened. It’s great for the economy and small businesses. If people are hesitant, they can still stay inside; that’s their choice. Everybody has to do what they’re comfortable doing.”
Angela Young, a local Realtor from Bloomsburg, came to her office on Mill Street to pick up supplies to show houses and stopped in at McCarty’s as well.
“It’s making me very hopeful,” said Young. “If it were a nice day, I think more people would be out. People are ready to get out — safely.”
Owner Lisa McCarty has only been open since November and is relieved to be open again. She said she had about 20 customers over the morning and through the afternoon.
She is willing to do “everything I can to keep customers and herself safe,” she said. “We’ll be fine.”
Tom Beiter Jr. of Beiter’s Department Store in Danville, said the store was allowed to be open as an essential business, but they closed on April 4 when local cases started spiking.
“My crew was not comfortable being here,” he said.
The regular crew will be back on Monday, he said.
“Everybody seems excited, we have our new safety and security stuff in place,” said Beiter. “We have acrylic barriers in front. We have big sheeting hanging where acrylic boards didn’t work. We closed off areas for employees only.”
Plus, workers will sanitize carts between customers, he said.
Valerie Shutlz, a clerk at D’s Clothier along Mill Street in Danville, said they had no customers on Friday, but many phone calls from those wondering about available future times at the specialty clothing shop.
“People are nervous,” said Shultz. “We are, too. We didn’t advertise we would be open. We’re trying to assess the situation and make sure everybody is prepared.”
As a small business, Shultz said it will be easy to keep things sanitized and clean for customers.
“There’s never more than one or two people in the store at a time,” she said.
Bill Davenport, of Ski Valley Bike, Board, Ski & Skate, said a “fair amount of customers” came in, but not an overcrowding of people. March, April and May are their biggest sales months for bikers, so it hurt to miss the majority of that, he said.
“We’re happy to be re-opened,” he said. “We stopped taking orders so our stock is down now. We didn’t know what was going to happen, and we still don’t. My big hope is we get enough customers to keep things going.”
Davenport noted how sad it made him to see empty parking slots on Mill Street while everything was closed down.
Daily Item photographer contributed to this report