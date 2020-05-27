Mikala Blackwell changes clothes before leaving her job at Evangelical Community Hospital and when she gets home, she changes clothes again.
Blackwell is an essential hospital employee in a role that may get overlooked: Environmental services, or housekeeping. She lives in Middleburg with her parents and three siblings, two of whom also are essential workers in grocery and retail.
Just as she does while working, Blackwell focuses on protecting herself and those around her from the spread of COVID-19 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. She changes clothes and showers immediately when returning from work, frequently washes her hands and had been self-isolating.
Blackwell said her sisters do the same. They have to. Their mother has terminal breast cancer.
“There was a lot of fear,” Blackwell said of initially working in the pandemic. “All of us, my sisters and I, are taking every possible precaution we can to protect each other.”
Housekeeping at the hospital shifted with everything else when the coronavirus began to spread in the United States. COVID-19 patients are segregated from the rest of the patient population. Access to their rooms is limited to a handful of medical workers outfitted in protective gear.
Protective gear is required for the environmental services teams tasked to clean the COVID patient rooms.
“My team of skilled individuals are charged with breaking the chain of passing infection on to others. This is a vital role every day at the hospital but is even more recognized during the COVID-19 response,” said Dwaine Reeder, director of Environmental and Linen Services.
Workers like Blackwell wear a surgical mask beneath a plastic face shield. They dress in an isolation gown and pull on extra-long latex gloves.
They use a specific cleaner to clean walls, floors and frequently touched surfaces in the room like light switches and safety rails, Blackwell said. Curtains and linens are removed, double-bagged and taken for laundry. Garbage is double-bagged, too, and thrown away.
“The rooms remain sealed until it’s cleaned. We don’t come out until it is completely clean,” Blackwell said. “We’re in there for about an hour or an hour and a half.”
Blackwell said she feels well-informed by hospital supervisors and administrators including President and CEO Kendra Aucker about the dangers the virus presents and the potential ramifications at home. She said she’s grateful that masking is mandatory throughout the hospital, believing it helps keep her family and herself safer.
Evangelical posts well-wishes from the public on an employee portal and shares some messages publicly on its social media pages. Blackwell said the community support is uplifting.
“There’s an outpouring of love and encouragement,” Blackwell said. “It does make you feel uplifted because you realize you’re not the only one going through it.”