Evangelical Community Hospital won’t return to normal operations by mid-April, according to hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker.

Infectious disease experts predict peak caseload for COVID-19 is at least two to three weeks away, Aucker said.

Cases of the respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus continue an exponential rise in Pennsylvania and nationwide. At more than 86,000 confirmed cases, the United States surpassed China as the world’s leader, according to Johns Hopkins University and other organizations tracking coronavirus case data.

The hospital enacted measures within its coronavirus surge plan Tuesday night as staff at the Lewisburg facility cared for five patients under investigation for COVID-19.

“We are not preparing here to be open to the public by mid-April because we don’t think the science warrants that,” Aucker said during a media call Friday, calling for the public to maintain social distancing measures.

President Donald Trump said he hopes workers furloughed or self-quarantined return to work around Easter, April 12, to help the battered economy rebound. He also acknowledged others within his administration don’t find that target plausible.

Evangelical announced on Thursday that two patients tested by hospital staff were found positive for COVID-19. Aucker maintained privacy rules prevent the release of additional information on the cases, including treatment and operational details, and deferred comment to the Department of Health. However, the state also won’t comment on specific cases.

Screening of patients, staff and limited visitors allowed at Evangelical facilities continues.

“We have to keep patients with mild symptoms out of the Emergency Department,” Aucker said.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, dry cough, trouble breathing and, as recently reported, diarrhea or loss of sense of taste, are asked to first contact a medical provider by phone before visiting a health care facility.

Test results continue a slow return. As of Friday, 155 people were tested either at Evangelical’s hospital or nearby alternative testing site. Just 33 test results returned, Aucker said, with two positives so far.

Anyone needing medical care, either for suspected COVID-19 or other maladies, should follow established guidelines when visiting the hospital or its clinics. They shouldn’t fear seeking care in person, Aucker said.

Visitation restrictions at Evangelical remain in place but could be tightened further if necessary, she said. There is no need to hire additional medical staff and as it stands, the hospital has adequate supplies of protective gear and masks, Aucker said.

Items like respirators and surgical masks, gowns and other gear were received at the hospital Thursday, Aucker said. The shipment came from the Strategic National Stockpile of medical supplies.

Blood supplies are at normal levels at the hospital, Aucker said. She encouraged healthy persons willing to donate to reach out to the American Red Cross to find a local donation site: www.redcross.org or 1-800-733-2767.

Evangelical put out a call for donations last week. A full list is available at its coronavirus section on www.evanhospital.com. Items include surgical masks and certain N-95 respirators.

Supply and food donations can be arranged for Evangelical by calling 570-522-2596 or by email, donna.schuck@evanhospital.com. To make a monetary donation, mail checks to Evangelical Community Hospital, Attention: Development, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or complete the online donation form at www.evanhospital.com/support-evangelical/donation~form.aspx.