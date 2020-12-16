COVID-19 vaccinations of staffers at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg began this morning.
The process started about 6 a.m. and carried into the morning. The hospital received doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Tuesday. About half of the 1,900-employee workforce is to be vaccinated in this initial distribution.
Dr. James Patterson, Family Medicine of Evangelical, rolled up his shirt sleeve and received the first of two doses necessary for the vaccine. The vaccine is administered in two shots separated by 21 days.
“The most important thing to me is I wouldn’t want to get it, be asymptomatic and potentially give it to someone that would be higher risk than me,” Patterson said, estimating at least half of his family practice patients fall into a high-risk category.
A historic clinical trial with 43,000 participants showed the vaccine was 95 percent effective. The Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine last week by way of an emergency use authorization, the first for a COVID-19 vaccine. The federal agency will consider a separate request for another COVID-19 vaccine Thursday from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.
Patterson said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s rate of effectiveness was truly impressive. The Moderna-NIH vaccine had a rate of 94 percent. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccine effectiveness against the flu varies from 40 to 60 percent when the vaccine is well-matched to the flu virus circulating.
Most of Patterson’s patients are asking about when they might be able to get the vaccine themselves, he said. Initial distribution is suggested for frontline medical workers followed by people who fall into high-risk categories of severe illness. Springtime is the earliest estimate for broader distribution among the U.S. population.
Patterson said people should know researchers behind the Pfizer vaccine and others have been working on coronavirus vaccines for years. It’s the reason development of a vaccine against this novel virus was so rapid.
People should also know that symptoms of fever or soreness are typical with the COVID vaccine as it is with others.
Patterson spoke of a situation within his own family where his father-in-law, who lives outside the area, contracted the virus. He developed symptoms and was reluctant initially to seek treatment, Patterson said. Eventually, the situation grew dire and his father-in-law traveled 1.5 hours to come see him at his practice. It wasn’t long before he was taken to the hospital and admitted.
According to Patterson, his father-in-law spent 29 days in the hospital including 11 days on a ventilator. Fortunately, he was just discharged.
“It is very important to get vaccinated,” Patterson said. “Worry about your fellow humans. That’s the big thing.”