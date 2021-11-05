Evangelical Community Hospital announced it will comply with the federal mandate through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to require all eligible employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4.
The standard ordered by the Biden administration is stricter than Evangelical’s current policy allowing employees who refuse the vaccination to take a COVID-19 test prior to their shifts. An estimated 73% of its 1,880-member workforce is fully vaccinated with another 2% in the process, according to hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker.
Geisinger’s current policy mirrors the federal rule. The health system announced Friday that with its Nov. 1 compliance deadline now passed, about 24,000 employees are fully vaccinated. According to Geisinger, about 150 employees, or 0.6% of its workforce, were fired this week for not meeting the requirement.
“If we have one job as healthcare providers, it’s to keep everyone who walks through our doors — and in our surrounding communities — as safe as we possibly can,” said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s president and CEO. “Requiring the vaccine was the best option to live up to this commitment.”
The Biden administration announced that vaccination mandates apply to companies with 100 or more workers. Through the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the workers will be required to either be fully vaccinated by the deadline or submit to at least weekly testing.
The mandate through CMS doesn’t allow for testing. It applies to most workers in health care settings that receive Medicaid or Medicare reimbursement. CMS estimates it affects more than 17 million workers at about 76,000 providers.
Vaccinations are required for workers regardless of whether they work directly with patients. Religious and medical exemptions can be pursued. Workers who work 100% remotely at all times are exempted but those working from home with the occasionally required workplace visit are not.
Non-compliance would jeopardize an organization’s Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, potentially cutting off a major revenue source.
According to The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP), Medicare and Medicaid accounted for about 50% of net patient revenue, or $24.2 billion, in fiscal 2019 for Pennsylvania hospitals. HAP cited data from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council’s (PHC4) annual financial analysis.
That revenue is even greater at Evangelical, accounting for about 60% of its gross revenue, Aucker said.
“Without Medicare and Medicaid patients, we simply would not be able to keep our promise of caring for this community,” Aucker said.
Researchers with HAP, having reviewed the most recently available data from PHC4, concluded that all general acute care hospitals in Pennsylvania participate in Medicare and that most participate in Medicaid. Medicare accounts for, on average, 35.5% of net patient revenue across all hospitals in Pennsylvania. It rises to 40% at more than half of those facilities and jumps above 50% at 1 in 5 hospitals.
“It would be difficult, if not impossible, for general acute care hospitals to remain financially viable without participating in the Medicare program,” Liam Migdail, media relations director, HAP, said.
Workers can choose from the two-dose regimen from Pfizer or Moderna or the one-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson. They must have begun the process by Dec. 5, according to the mandate.
The two-dose vaccines were shown to have efficacy above 90%, though the effectiveness wanes after five months or so, which led to the approval of third-dose booster shots. While efficacy dropped with respect to contracting the disease, it remained steady in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, according to study results. The J&J vaccine was shown to be less effective against contracting the disease but roughly equally effective in preventing severe illness and death.
Since initiating the daily testing policy, Evangelical Community Hospital averaged 175 tests daily on weekdays and 60 on weekend days, according to Rachel Smith, vice president of people and culture. The tests are completed internally and at a cost of $25,000 weekly to the hospital, she said.
Smith wasn’t certain how many Evangelical employees quit due to its current vaccination policy, one less restrictive than the federal mandate being imposed. She said with respect to Covid-19, personal health concerns, burnout and work/life balance all likely count among factors when deciding to leave the job, not just vaccines and testing.
“The bottom line is this is a public health crisis and as one of the region’s trusted healthcare providers, it is our ethical duty to ensure we maintain a safe environment for one another, our patients, and our community,” Aucker said.