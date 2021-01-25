Evangelical Community Hospital's new registration process for individuals eligible for Phase 1A of the PA Department of Health’s vaccination plan opens today.
Phase 1A includes healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents, individuals 65 and older, and those ages 16-64 with certain high-risk conditions.
Eligible recipients should call 570-522-4530, then press 1, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Calls to this number will only be answered during the hours specified and will be answered by a live operator. Established patients of any Family Medicine of Evangelical or Internal Medicine of Evangelical practice who are 65 and older or 16-64 with a qualifying condition can also call their primary care office to register.
According to a release from the hospital, Evangelical is only vaccinating individuals and organizations qualifying for Phase 1A. Due to the number of individuals now qualifying for Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan, non-healthcare workers will be assessed an administrative fee for vaccination.
“We are encouraged by the number of individuals who have shown interest in receiving the vaccination as this is a key step in combating COVID-19 in our community,” said Brian Wolfe, Vice President of Clinic and Physician Practices, Evangelical Community Hospital. “Our systems are in place to begin serving the expanded population eligible for the vaccine. We do ask for patience as we work through the list of people who are eligible.”