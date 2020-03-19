Evangelical Community Hospital temporarily furloughed some non-essential employees in the wake of its response to COVID-19.
In a conference call Thursday afternoon, Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker said the hospital divided employees into four categories ahead of the decision: essential on site, essential at home, non-essential but on call, or non-essential.
Aucker did not immediately have a number of employees who have been furloughed or the numeric makeup of each category. "We know it is a fairly significant number of people," Aucker said.
Aucker said the hospital will pay the benefits for all employees for the next six weeks, even if they are not receiving a paycheck. The payments will be re-evaluated as the six-week period draws to a close, she said.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.