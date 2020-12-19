Evangelical Community Hospital has updated its visitation policies as COVID-19 continues to spread across the state and region and hospitalizations increase statewide.
According to the most recent data posted by the state Department of Health, Evangelical is treating 53 COVID-19 patients, including nine in the intensive care unit and one on a ventilator. The hospital has four adult ICU beds open.
"We understand the important roles friends and family members can play in a patient’s recovery. At Evangelical, we encourage visitation in balance with a patient’s need for rest," an update on the hospital's website notes.
For patients in the hospital, no in-person visitation is permitted. Family, friends and clergy may visit virtually using technology.
At the time of the patient’s discharge, one healthy visitor will be permitted to assist with discharge planning.
The following restrictions are in place for pediatric inpatients.
- Up to two designated parents/guardians for the duration of the Hospital stay.
- Parent/guardian must remain in the patient’s room as much as possible.
The Family Place (Laboring Mother)
- One designated support person for the duration of the Hospital stay.
- Laboring mother’s doula is permitted. Doula will not take the place of the patient’s one designated visitor.
- The one dedicated support person will be issued a “visitor” wristband that must be displayed to staff each time they enter the facility until the baby band is received.
End-of-life/Medically Unstable Situations
- Two visitors at a time for a non-COVID patient.
- If more than two visitors wish to see the patient, the other visitors must wait outside in their vehicle or designated area. Visitors must enter and exit the patient’s room two at a time.
- Visitors must remain in the patient’s room unless asked to step outside by a care provider or staff member.
- With further review, visitors under 18 may be considered for end-of-life situations
Outpatient Testing/Appointments (Lab, Imaging, PT, Physician and Clinic Practices [EMSO], includes all offices located in the Professional Office Building)
- No support persons permitted, with the following exceptions:
- One healthy parent/guardian for a patient under the age of 18.
- Siblings or other children are not permitted.
- One healthy caregiver for an adult with cognitive impairment or is non-ambulatory.
- Adult patient arriving for a clinical visit or test with a minor who has no ability to arrange care, will be permitted to obtain the health care they require. A call will be placed to the clinical area requesting their care be expedited (if possible) given the presence of the minor.
- Exception for one visitor permitted for the following appointments: pregnancy confirmation, fetal demise, poor prognosis (i.e. cancer), surgical confirmation
Outpatient Surgeries/Procedures (includes Ambulatory Surgical Center, Endoscopy Center, One-Day Surgery)
- One healthy parent/guardian for the patient under the age of 18.
- One healthy visitor may accompany patient to registration/waiting area.
- Visitor may be asked to remain outside the facility and will be permitted inside for
- use of the restroom. Visitor may be able to use the waiting area if social distancing
- may be achieved.
- One visitor will be called when procedure is complete to receive discharge
- instructions and may be permitted to the floor.