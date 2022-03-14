Evangelical Community Hospital has updated its visitation policies as the number of COVID-19 cases drop across the nation, state and region.
Beginning Monday, the following policies are in place:
Inpatients (Non-COVID-19 Only)
- Visiting hours are from 8 am-8 pm.
- No more than 2 visitors, over the age of 16, at a time in a patient’s room may visit the patient.
- If more than two visitors wish to visit the patient, the other visitors must wait in the Main Entrance Lobby.
- Visitors will be provided a visitor pass at the Main Entrance.
The Family Place (Laboring Mother)
- One designated support person, for the duration of the patient’s Hospital stay. Support persons are permitted 24/7.
- One additional, interchangeable visitor over the age of 16. If more than one visitor wishes to visit the patient, the other visitors must wait in the Main Entrance Lobby.
- Visitors will be provided a visitor pass at the Main Entrance.
- Laboring mother’s doula is permitted. Doula will not take the place of the patient’s support persons.
- Siblings under the age of 16 may visit during Hospital visitor hours, 8 am-8 pm, and will not take the place of the patient’s
End-of-Life/Medically Unstable Situations
Non-COVID Patient
- Two visitors, over the age of 16, at a time in a patient’s room for a non-COVID patient.
- Between 5:30 am and 8 pm, when the Main Entrance is staffed, if more than two visitors wish to see the patient, the other visitors must wait outside in their vehicle or designated area (i.e. Main Entrance Lobby, Donehower-Eisenhauer Lobby).
- Visitors must remain in the patient’s room unless asked to step outside by a staff member.
- With further review, visitors under 16 may be considered for end-of-life situations.
COVID-19 Patient (Positive or Person Under Investigation)
- Charge nurse must approve based on census and availability of a staff member to assist with PPE.
- Two visitors at a time, over the age of 16, in the patient’s room.
- Between 5:30 am and 8 pm, when the Main Entrance is staffed, if more than two visitors wish to see the patient, the other visitors must wait outside in their vehicle or designated area (i.e. Main Entrance Lobby).
- Exceptions to the two-visitor maximum in the patient's room should be directed to the Nursing Supervisor for approval.
- Visitors must remain in the patient’s room unless asked to step outside by a staff member.
- With further review, visitors under 16 may be considered for end-of-life situations.
- Visitors will be required to wear the following PPE to enter the patient’s room- N95, gown, gloves, and eye protection
COVID-19 Patient (Positive or Person Under Investigation) (Non-End-of-Life)
- Charge nurse must approve based on census and availability of a staff member to assist with PPE.
- Visitors must remain in the patient’s room unless asked to step outside by a staff member.
- One single, designated visitor for the patient's entire stay.
Emergency Department (ED)
- Two support persons, over the age of 16, may be allowed to be with patient when the patient is assigned to an ED patient room.
- If more than two visitors wish to visit the patient, the other visitors must wait outside or in their vehicle.
- Support person must remain in the patient’s room or outside until a patient is assigned a patient room. If a patient is boarding in the hallway visitation will not be permitted.
- Potential support person will remain in their vehicles until patient COVID-19 determination is made.
- Visitation of a COVID Patient will follow the applicable section of this policy.
- For patients under the age of 18: Two designated support persons for the patient’s entire stay.
- Exceptions to the Emergency Department visitor restrictions may be made for patients who are nearing the end of life.
Main Hospital Outpatient Surgeries/Procedures (includes One Day Surgery and Cardiovascular Cath Lab)
- One interchangeable healthy support person over the age of 16 may accompany the patient.
- For patients under the age of 18: Two designated support persons for the patient’s entire stay.
- The designated support person will be provided a wrist band at the Main Entrance Desk.
- Support person may be asked to wait in their vehicle or designated area, such as the Main Entrance or former Main Lobby, if physical distancing cannot be achieved in waiting or care areas.
- Patients who have refused pre-surgical COVID-19 testing will be permitted one designated visitor before and after surgery. If the patient is admitted, the one designated visitor will be permitted visitation following the visitor policy.
Outpatient Surgeries/Procedures (includes Ambulatory Surgical Center, Endoscopy Center)
- One interchangeable healthy support person over the age of 16 may accompany patient to registration/waiting area.
- For patients under the age of 18: Two designated support persons for the patient’s entire stay.
- Support person may be asked to remain outside the facility and will be permitted inside for use of the restroom. Support person may be able to use the waiting area, if physical distancing can be achieved.
- A support person will be called when the patient’s procedure is complete to receive discharge instructions and may be permitted into the discharge area.