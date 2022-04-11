Evangelical Community Hospital has updated its visitation policies, including allowing up to four visitors at a time in a patient's room.
Patients in isolation will be allowed to have two visitors, with the visitors required to wear appropriate PPE.
According to the policy, changed on Monday, fewer restrictions will be in place for nearly every part of the hospital.
Inpatients (Non-COVID-19 Only)
- Up to four visitors at a time are permitted in the patient’s room.
- In The Family Place, the patient’s designated support person is permitted 24/7.
- Siblings may visit in The Family Place during Hospital visiting hours.
- Visitors under the age of 12 may be considered for end-of-life situations.
- Additional visitors must wait in the Main Entrance lobby.
Patients in Isolation
- Up to two visitors at a time are permitted in the patient's room.
- Visitors will be required to wear appropriate PPE to enter the patient's room.
Emergency Department
- Two support persons may accompany the patient when the patient is assigned to an Emergency Department room and must remain in the patient’s room.
- Additional visitors must wait in another waiting area, such as the former Degenstein Lobby waiting area.
- For patients who are under investigation (PUI), visitors must remain in their vehicles or in the former Degenstein Lobby waiting area until the patient tests negative for COVID-19.
Outpatients
Surgeries and Procedures
- One interchangeable support person is permitted to accompany the patient.
- For patients under the age of 18, two support persons are permitted.
- A support person may be asked to wait in other designated areas to maintain physical distancing.
Imaging, Testing, Physical Therapy, and Physician/Clinic appointments
- Up to two support persons are permitted to accompany the patient.
- If an adult patient arrives with children and no alternatives for childcare are available, the patient will be allowed to proceed with the service.
- A support person may be asked to wait in other designated areas to maintain physical distancing.
General Visitation Policy
- Visiting hours are from 8 am to 8 pm for visitors 12 years of age and older.
- End-of-life or medically unstable patients may be visited 24/7.
- Visitors will be provided a visitor pass at the Main Entrance.
- Visitors will be screened daily upon entrance into any Evangelical facility.
- Visitors will wear a Level One or cloth mask during their entire visit. Gaiters are acceptable. Bandanas, masks with valves or vents, loose cloth masks, or any mask not completely covering the nose and mouth is prohibited.
- A face shield will be provided to the visitor to wear for medical reasons only during an end-of-life visit.
- It is essential for visitors to maintain physical distancing.
- No visitation is permitted for anyone with signs or symptoms of a respiratory illness such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.
- Visitors are not permitted if they have an active COVID-19 infection.
- Visitors who previously had COVID-19 must be at least 10 days from the start of symptoms.
- The Hospital cannot deny access to an attendant, caregiver, or family member of a patient who has an intellectual, developmental, or cognitive disability, communication barrier, or behavioral concerns.
- Visitors must perform hand hygiene prior to entering and after leaving patient rooms.
- Visitors who do not comply with these rules will lose visiting privileges.
- Family and support persons are invited to connect with their loved one virtually.
- Clergy, doulas, and nursing home liaisons are considered integral parts of the care team and their visitation is not restricted and long as they adhere to the guidelines listed in this policy.