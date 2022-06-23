DANVILLE — Following recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger are offering doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children age 6 months to 4 years old.
The Pfizer vaccine will come in a total of three shots administered over the course of 11 weeks, for children between 6 months and 4 years old. The doses are sized at 3 micrograms, which is one-tenth of the 30-microgram shots for those 12 and older.
At Geisinger, first doses for children between 6 months and 4 years old will begin Saturday, June 25. Geisinger pediatric clinics are accepting appointments for vaccines for those who are eligible. You can make an appointment at Geisinger through MyGeisinger or the MyChart mobile app, or by calling 570-284-3657.
To schedule a vaccination appointment at Evangelical, call the hotline at 570-522-4530, option 1 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
