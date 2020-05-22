Interior construction on Evangelical Community Hospital's $72 million expansion has been temporarily stopped after three positive COVID-19 tests among workers on the hospital's PRIME (Patient Room Improvement, Modernization, and Enhancement) project.
“Along with our partner Quandel, the safety of the men and women who are working on the construction site has been and always will be our primary focus,” said William Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Evangelical. “Together, we are using the long weekend to continue to execute our plan to safely return to work on the inside of the building. The goal is to have interior work resume by Monday, June 1.”
The site will completely be disinfected from top to bottom and air-handling units will be brought on-line to aid in improved air circulation throughout the building, according to a release from the hospital. Potentially exposed workers have been instructed to self-monitor for symptoms and accommodations are being made to screen workers interested in doing so. Those meeting Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH) guidelines will be tested.
Some exterior work, including the curbing and paving in the parking lots, will continue as scheduled.
This week, Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker said the project was likely to be backed up 4 to 6 weeks following an earlier delay in construction when work first stopped during the COVID-19 shutdown. It is not known at this time if this situation will impact that revised timeline.
“It’s important to understand that the number of positive cases we’ve seen at the PRIME work site is less than the percentage of positive results we’ve seen in the general public,” said Anderson. “Over the course of a normal workday, we might have around 150 workers from various subcontractors on the site over staggered shifts. With three positive cases, that’s about 2% of the PRIME workforce. Around 10% of the community members, we test come back positive.”
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.