Evangelical Community Hospital announced it will reopen its COVID-19 testing site as demand for tests rises.
The test site reopens Monday. It’s located at St. Mary and North 15th streets in Lewisburg. Staff will administer tests at the site 7-11 a.m. weekdays.
Residents with symptoms or potential exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to first contact their primary care provider to obtain an order for testing at the site.
The test site closed June 11 as transmission plummeted. Community spread is growing, however, with CDC designating Union County as a high area of transmission. There have been 45 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County from Aug. 21-27. The prior 7-day period, Aug. 14-20, saw 42 cases. There were 23 cases in the period of Aug. 6-13.
As of Friday morning, nine new COVID-19 patients were admitted at Evangelical. Last week, there were 11 such admissions — the most since mid-May.
Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties all are also in the high transmission designation.
Those who need to meet a testing requirement as part of pre-surgical prep will have the test at the hospital, not the test site, as arranged by the Pre-Admission Care department. For those seeking a COVID-19 test to travel, they should visit Urgent Care of Evangelical, 7095 Westbranch Highway, Lewisburg, between 5-7 p.m. weekdays.
Mobile Health of Evangelical serves as the anchor for the COVID-19 testing site. As a result, all September preventive screenings and other events scheduled on the bus have been canceled. Mobile Health of Evangelical won’t resume community events until the COVID-19 test site is again closed.
The comprehensive blood screening originally scheduled for the bus on Sept. 14 will now be held that day from 7-10 a.m. in the Community Room at Family Medicine of Middleburg, 412 W. Market St., Middleburg. Appointments can be made by calling 570-768-3200.
The hospital continues to share changes in operations related to all of its facilities in a timely manner on www.evanhospital.com/virus. This site can also be used to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.