LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital received a $35,000 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania to support the hospital’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
Evangelical established its COVID-19 Emergency Fund in April 2020 to allow donors, businesses, foundations and other organizations to contribute financial support in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund assists Evangelical in a number of ways including costs associated with its COVID-19 test site, costs of expanded nursing and other frontline staffing to manage historic inpatient hospitalizations, and with the purchase of additional equipment, personal protective equipment, ventilators, and respiratory equipment. The fund also helped to provide emergency childcare for essential employees so they could report for their shifts.
Grants from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund are available annually to four designated organizations that serve upper Northumberland County: Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Health Foundation for home health care programs, the Montgomery House Library, and the Turbotville Community Hall Corporation. In addition, the fund is available to any nonprofit serving the Warrior Run School District.
To support the COVID-Emergency Fund, contact the Evangelical Development Department at 570-522-2685 or visit www.evanhospital.com/support.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO