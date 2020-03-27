Officials at Evangelical Community Hospital confirmed the hospital’s first two positive tests and two more Bucknell University students were tested as COVID-19 continued its spread across Pennsylvania on Thursday.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania rose by 50 percent to more than 1,600. The state Department of Health also said five more people stricken with coronavirus died on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 16.
“This is not unexpected. We all knew the more people we tested, the greater the likelihood that we would eventually find a positive case,” Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker said. “We will find more as we test more of the community. We have prepared for this eventuality. We are ready.”
As of Thursday, Evangelical tested 128 people with 24 negative results, 2 positive and 102 pending.
“I want to encourage everyone to remain vigilant in your use of preventive measures, like washing your hands regularly and avoiding any gatherings of more than 10 people, but we must also support one another. Remain calm; check on your neighbor; offer to help when you see the need; simply be kind to one another,” added Aucker. “This is a challenging new normal for us all. We must respond with compassion.”
Bucknell Student Health Medical Director Catherine O’Neil said the university is awaiting results on two students still living on campus who were tested. “The students are doing well and we are checking in with them regularly to ensure they do not need a higher level of care,” O’Neil wrote on the school’s website. “The students have been moved to isolation, and we will follow CDC guidelines to keep them and the rest of our community safe.”
On Monday, test results came back negative for another student who was tested last week at Evangelical Community Hospital.
The Health Department said there were 560 new cases, and the 1,680 total cases are in 48 of the state’s 67 counties. Montour County remains the only Valley county with a confirmed case. It’s total remained at four on Thursday.
The 10 counties — including Philadelphia, where Wolf has imposed a stay-at-home order on residents — are home to 80 percent of the cases.
Health Secretary Rachel Levine has said she expects a surge of patients in the coming weeks, with cases doubling every two to three days. Health officials are working on a guide for doctors to address medical shortages and the best use of resources if the number of hospital patients surges, as anticipated.
Levine said the state is not implementing a triage policy, instead referring to it as crisis standards of care.
“There’s no specific decisions about who gets treated or doesn’t get treated, if that’s the implication,” Levine said at a news briefing.
State Police have issued 57 warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses that are not complying with Gov. Tom Wolf’s closure orders to close their physical location. Five of the warnings were issued by Troop F, which covers nine counties, including the entire Valley. Troopers say the majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.