Evangelical Community Hospital temporarily halted accepting new appointments for COVID-19 vaccines citing the uncertainty of future vaccine supplies, according to an announcement today.
The temporary suspension goes into effect at noon today, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
It comes just four days after the hospital opened its vaccine registration Monday on the heels of the state’s expansion of eligible recipients.
Interest soared rapidly Monday with callers seeking appointments, causing the hospital’s call center to become overwhelmed. Appointments have been scheduled through the end of March.
Geisinger also moved this week to suspend first-dose appointments temporarily.
A wait list will continue to be created that will be used if and when vaccine registration resumes. Individuals qualifying for Phase 1A can access the wait list through Evangelical’s website: https://www.evanhospital.com/virus or by calling the hotline (570-522-4350, option 1).
The hotline remains available for questions about the vaccine, questions about previously scheduled appointments, and cancellation of appointments. The hotline will now be staffed weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.