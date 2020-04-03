Evangelical Community Hospital announced effective Monday, anyone entering the Lewisburg hospital or its off-site locations must wear a mask and have their temperature screened.
Masks are available at entry screening points and must be worn at all times at the health care facilities.
Hours at Evangelical’s alternative COVID-19 testing site changed, effective Monday. The test site will now operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The site is located at Plaza 15 behind McCann School of Business.
The change reduces the daily hours of operation by three hours but extends the site’s availability to seven days a week.
Visiting restrictions tightened under Evangelical’s latest directives.
Patients arriving at the Donehower-Eisenhower Pavilion for Imaging and Laboratory services will no longer be allowed to be escorted by a visitor. Exceptions will include patients in wheelchairs, those who need assistance walking, children under the age of 18, and any patient with cognitive impairment. In those situations, one visitor is allowed with the patient and cannot be showing any signs of illness.
The same restrictions apply to Urgent Care and all outpatient offices.
Visitation to the Emergency Department are no longer permitted. Anyone accompanying a patient to the Emergency Department will be asked to wait outside of the facility in their vehicle.
Visitation has also been limited to one parent for any patient under the age of 18.