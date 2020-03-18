Evangelical Community Hospital will open an alternative testing site for patients testing for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and the hospital will limit all visitors with several exceptions.
The testing site will be operational from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Plaza 15 behind the McCann School of Business. The testing site will be open Monday through Friday until further notice. A physician order and photo ID are required.
Also beginning at 6:30 a.m., "no visitors will be permitted to enter Evangelical Community Hospital. Limited exceptions will be made for the family of patients who are nearing the end of life, partners and immediate family of women giving birth (2 only), and parents of a patient under the age of 18. No children under the age of 18 will be permitted in the facility as visitors," according to a release.
Additionally, patients arriving for outpatient services, including imaging or lab work, will be permitted one adult to accompany them to their procedure. That adult will be screened in accordance with CDC guidelines. Hospital officials said the restrictions are also in place for the hospital's outpatient clinics.
Entrances to the Professional Office Building (POB) will also be locked at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Hospital officials will also begin screening patients outside the entrance to the Emergency Department this morning to process potential COVID-19 patients separately from other patients seeking emergency care and ensure patients seeking other services are utilizing the Donehower-Eisenhower Pavilion.