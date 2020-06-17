The alternate care site temporarily built outside of Evangelical Community Hospital's emergency department will be removed by the end of the month, the hospital announced.
The site was assembled in the event of a COVID-19 surge. The space allocated for the temporary site will be kept open. "If a surge of COVID-19 does occur, it will be utilized to redeploy the alternate care site," according to the latest COVID-19 update from the hospital.
The laboratory location in West Branch Medical Center will reopen to patients on Monday, June 29. The facility will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients visiting the clinic will need to have a hard copy of their laboratory orders with them to avoid delays in moving individuals through the small waiting area. Only one patient will be permitted to be in the actual lab area at any one time.
Additional physician and clinic practices are beginning operations as part of the phased reopening plan. Patients have access to the following practices/services on the following dates:
- SUN Orthopaedics – Williamsport, opened Monday, June 15, 2020
- SUN Orthopaedics – Elysburg, opened Monday, June 15, 2020
- Physical Therapy - Selinsgrove 522, opening on June 22, 2020