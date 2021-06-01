Evangelical shows off PRIME addition

The new Evangelical Community Hospital PRIME expansion opened in 2020.

Evangelical Community Hospital released updated visitation policies on Tuesday. All volunteers, visitors, and patients arriving for appointments and procedures at any Evangelical facility will still be required to wear a mask.

For more COVID updates from the hospital, check out their COVID-19 page here

The following protocols are now in place for non-COVID only inpatients: 

  • No more than two visitors at a time in a patient's room.
  • Visitors will be provided a visitor pass at the Main Entrance.
  • If more than two visitors wish to visit the patient, the other visitors must wait in the main lobby.
  • Visiting hours are from 1-8 p.m.

The Family Place (Laboring Mother): 

  • One designated support person for the duration of the hospital stay.
  • One additional, interchangeable visitor over the age of 16.
  • Visitors will be provided a visitor pass at the main entrance.
  • If more than one visitor wishes to visit the patient, the other visitors must wait in the Main Entrance Lobby.
  • Laboring mother’s doula is permitted. Doula will not take the place of the patient’s visitors.
  • End-of-Life/Medically Unstable Situations

Non-COVID patient:

  • Two visitors at a time in a patient’s room.
  • If more than two visitors wish to see the patient, the other visitors must wait outside in their vehicle or designated area.
  • Visitors must remain in the patient’s room unless asked to step outside by a staff member.
  • With further review, visitors under 18 may be considered for end-of-life situations.

COVID Patient (Positive or Person Under Investigation):

  • Charge nurse must approve based on census and availability of a staff member to assist with PPE.
  • Two visitors at a time in the patient’s room.
  • If more than two visitors wish to see the patient, the other visitors must wait outside in their vehicle or designated area.
  • Exceptions to the two-visitor maximum should be directed to the Nursing Supervisor for approval.
  • Visitors must remain in the patient’s room unless asked to step outside by a staff member.
  • With further review, visitors under 18 may be considered for end-of-life situations.
  • Visitors will be required to wear the following PPE to enter the patient’s room- N95, gown, gloves, and eye protection

COVID Patient (Positive or Person Under Investigation) (Non-End-of-Life): 

  • Charge nurse must approve based on census and availability of a staff member to assist with PPE.
  • One single, designated visitor for the patient's entire stay.

Emergency Department (ED)

  • No more than two support persons at a time in a patient's room.
  • Support person must remain in the patient’s room.
  • No support persons for patients who are suspected or confirmed as having COVID-19.
  • No support persons for patients presenting through the Decontamination Room until cleared from airborne precautions.
  • Potential support persons will remain in their vehicles until patient is cleared of COVID-19 precautions.
  • For patients under the age of 18: No more than two support persons at a time in a patient's room.
  • Exceptions to the Emergency Department visitor restrictions may be made for patients who are nearing the end of life. ED charge nurse will collaborate with Nursing Supervisor for approval.

