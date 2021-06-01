Evangelical Community Hospital released updated visitation policies on Tuesday. All volunteers, visitors, and patients arriving for appointments and procedures at any Evangelical facility will still be required to wear a mask.
For more COVID updates from the hospital, check out their COVID-19 page here.
The following protocols are now in place for non-COVID only inpatients:
- No more than two visitors at a time in a patient's room.
- Visitors will be provided a visitor pass at the Main Entrance.
- If more than two visitors wish to visit the patient, the other visitors must wait in the main lobby.
- Visiting hours are from 1-8 p.m.
The Family Place (Laboring Mother):
- One designated support person for the duration of the hospital stay.
- One additional, interchangeable visitor over the age of 16.
- Visitors will be provided a visitor pass at the main entrance.
- If more than one visitor wishes to visit the patient, the other visitors must wait in the Main Entrance Lobby.
- Laboring mother’s doula is permitted. Doula will not take the place of the patient’s visitors.
- End-of-Life/Medically Unstable Situations
Non-COVID patient:
- Two visitors at a time in a patient’s room.
- If more than two visitors wish to see the patient, the other visitors must wait outside in their vehicle or designated area.
- Visitors must remain in the patient’s room unless asked to step outside by a staff member.
- With further review, visitors under 18 may be considered for end-of-life situations.
COVID Patient (Positive or Person Under Investigation):
- Charge nurse must approve based on census and availability of a staff member to assist with PPE.
- Two visitors at a time in the patient’s room.
- If more than two visitors wish to see the patient, the other visitors must wait outside in their vehicle or designated area.
- Exceptions to the two-visitor maximum should be directed to the Nursing Supervisor for approval.
- Visitors must remain in the patient’s room unless asked to step outside by a staff member.
- With further review, visitors under 18 may be considered for end-of-life situations.
- Visitors will be required to wear the following PPE to enter the patient’s room- N95, gown, gloves, and eye protection
COVID Patient (Positive or Person Under Investigation) (Non-End-of-Life):
- Charge nurse must approve based on census and availability of a staff member to assist with PPE.
- One single, designated visitor for the patient's entire stay.
Emergency Department (ED)
- No more than two support persons at a time in a patient's room.
- Support person must remain in the patient’s room.
- No support persons for patients who are suspected or confirmed as having COVID-19.
- No support persons for patients presenting through the Decontamination Room until cleared from airborne precautions.
- Potential support persons will remain in their vehicles until patient is cleared of COVID-19 precautions.
- For patients under the age of 18: No more than two support persons at a time in a patient's room.
- Exceptions to the Emergency Department visitor restrictions may be made for patients who are nearing the end of life. ED charge nurse will collaborate with Nursing Supervisor for approval.