Incorrect data added into Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Department of Health led to the state counting 2,063 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, the first time the state has had more than 2,000 cases in a single day since the pandemic began.
Also on Thursday, the state surged to 1,042 residents hospitalized and 110 people on ventilators. It is an increase of 76 people in the hospital across the commonwealth over the past 24 hours.
In a release, the DOH said "a faulty data file sent to the system by a laboratory earlier this week, which prevented some of the lab results from being properly reported. Therefore, some of the cases being reported today should have been counted as part of the positive test results reported on October 21."
The previous high in Pennsylvania was 1,989 on April 9. There were also 44 new cases in the Valley, including 28 in Northumberland and 12 in Union counties.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 128 cases, Luzerne County is reporting an increase of 107 cases, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 111 cases and Westmoreland County is reporting an increase of 117 cases. Thursday marked the 17th day in a row with at least 1,000 new cases.
The new cases, pushing the statewide total to 188,360 since March. State health officials announced another 30 deaths, which increases the state total to 8,592.
There are another 44 Valley COVID-19 cases in the latest data release, including 28 in Northumberland County, 12 in Union, three in Snyder and one in Montour. Eight of Union County's new cases are tied to long-term care facilities.
There are five new deaths confirmed locally due to complications of the novel coronavirus, including two in Montour and Northumberland counties and one in Snyder.
Since March, there have been 2,786 cases in Valley counties: 1,387 in Northumberland, 659 in Union, 459 in Snyder and 282 in Montour. Of that total, 752 are linked to long-term care facilities. Of the Valley's 139 deaths, 109 are tied to long-term care facilities.
According to statewide data, there are now 1,042 Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus. There are 152 more residents hospitalized today than on Saturday. There are also 110 residents on ventilators, up six. In Valley hospitals, there are 29 residents being treated for the virus and 9 on ventilators. The number of patients at Geisinger being treated on ventilators remained at nine, while the number of patients being treated increased from 18 to 20. Geisinger-Shamokin is now treating four, none of them on ventilators. There are five patients — none on ventilators — at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
In its facility-specific database of long-term care facilities updated this week, there have been 49 deaths linked to Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township, 35 tied to the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and seven at Grandview in Montour County. The separate database, updated daily showing an overview of cases at long-term care facilities in each county, showed an increase of 10 deaths in Northumberland County (85 to 95), two in Snyder County (9 to 11) and one each in Montour and Union counties on Wednesday. There were no new deaths on Thursday.
There are nine new cases at long-term care facilities in the region, including eight resident cases in Union County and one staff case in Northumberland. There have been In Northumberland County, there have been 396 resident and 129 staff cases, 82 resident and 16 staff cases in Snyder County, 73 resident and 19 staff cases in Montour, and 28 resident and nine staff cases in Union County.
Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation, in its Wednesday update, reported 63 total active cases, 58 in residents and five in workers. There are five active cases at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township.