A federal judge on Tuesday denied the request of 100-plus Geisinger employees to prevent the health care system from requiring twice-weekly testing for COVID-19, saying the case lacked merit and had no “bona fide constitutional claims.”
The employees all received religious exemptions to Geisinger’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and, according to their lawsuit filed Nov. 8, risk termination if they don’t submit to the testing plan.
In a 30-page memorandum and order, Chief U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann found that the employees’ claims lacked merit.
Their constitutional claims fail on the grounds that Geisinger is a private entity and not a state actor, a “failing of civic education that I might sadly expect from an ordinary citizen, but which is inexcusable from a member of the bar.”
As to the plaintiff’s assertion that their religious belief were being discriminated against, Brann said they failed to even state what that belief is that would cause them to reject COVID-19 testing, either PCR or antigen tests.
“They have not done so. And this failing alone would warrant dismissal,” Brann wrote.
“If these failings—which would sink the Geisinger Employees’ claim based on their inability to show a likelihood of success on the merits—weren’t enough, the Employees also fail to show that they would suffer irreparable harm. In their papers, and at oral argument, the Employees put forward two arguments. Their first basis: the loss of their jobs and career. Their second: the loss of their constitutional rights. But both fail,” Brann wrote.
The plaintiffs were represented by attorney Gregory Stapp. Geisinger was represented by the Harrisburg law firm, Buchanan, Ingersoll & Rooney.
