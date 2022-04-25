Despite not having any active COVID-19 cases, federal prisons at Allenwood and Lewisburg have shifted into the Bureau of Prison's second most restrictive model of operations.
The four prisons — three in Allenwood and one at Lewisburg — are now at Level 2 operations following weeks at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
The news comes as the Pennsylvania Department of Health registered 1,072 new COVID cases on Monday, the seventh day in a row with at least 1,000 new cases. Pennsylvania’s rolling seven-day average of new cases increased again and now sits at 1,563, the highest since March 1.
Locally, there were three new cases. In the Valley, there were two cases in Union County and one in Northumberland. Snyder County had no cases for the sixth time in nine days. There have been eight cases combined in the Valley over the past two days.
Health officials linked two more deaths to the virus statewide. None of them were in the Valley counties, the fifth day in a row with no local deaths linked to the coronavirus.
All four Valley counties continue to have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
Pennsylvania infections increased 28 percent, deaths were up 89 percent and hospitalizations were up 2 percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up 30 percent, while deaths were down 19 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations were up 8 percent in the last week.
Sixty-three of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. Tioga County is seeing high levels of COVID, while Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all have medium levels. It is the first time in six weeks at least one county had high levels. Nationally, there were 40 counties with high levels of COVID, 228 with medium and 2,956 with low.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Monday that 77.7 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.2 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 501 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down three for the second day in a row.
There were 69 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up five, and 33 were breathing using ventilators, up three.
There were 15 patients hospitalized locally. There were 12 patients at Geisinger in Danville, two at Evangelical Community Hospital and one at Geisinger Shamokin.
Two COVID patients at Geisinger’s main campus and the patient at Shamokin were being treated in the ICU. Both of Evangelical's COVID patients were fully vaccinated.
State facilities, prisons
As of Sunday, the Department of Human Services (DHS) reported at least one case among employees at the Selinsgrove Center. The state does not release specific totals if there are fewer than five cases.
There were no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 9 inmate cases and another 20 staff cases, level with reports since Friday. Statewide, four prisons have inmate cases, and 13 have staff cases.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 2 operational levels of COVID mitigation. As of Monday, there were 47 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 26 were at Level 2 and 25 were at Level 3.