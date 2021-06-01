Fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Pennsylvania for the first time in more than eight months according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.
On Tuesday, state health officials registered 684 new cases, the eighth time in 10 days with fewer than 1,000 new cases statewide. Additionally, there are now 989 patients in hospitals across the state, the first time since Sept. 28, 2020 there weren't at least 1,000 patients in state medical centers.
There were eight new cases announced locally on Tuesday, including five in Northumberland County, two in Snyder and one in Union.
In Tuesday's data release from the DOH, there were no deaths statewide or in the Valley linked to the novel coronavirus.
As of midday Tuesday, 10,581,876 vaccines had been administered in the state, including nearly 4.7 million that provided full vaccination protection to residents. On Monday, 8,650 vaccines were administered in the state. In the Valley, 71,958 people — about 37 percent — are fully vaccinated, according to state data.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 57.8% of its entire population and 54.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71% have received their first dose.
Statewide percent positive test rate decreased to 3.8 percent this week, the sixth week in a row the positive rate has decreased.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations dropped again in Tuesday's midday report. There were 989 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with COVID-19, down 41 from Monday's report. There were 248 residents in intensive care units (ICUs), down nine from Monday. There were 140 being treated on ventilators, up one.
In Valley hospitals, 47 patients were hospitalized — level with Monday's report — including 19 in ICUs and five wre on ventilators. Geisinger in Danville was treating 32 patients, Geisinger Shamokin was treating six, and Evangelical Community Hospital was treating nine. All three numbers were level with Monday's report. There were 11 patients in ICUs at Geisinger, three at Geisinger Shamokin and five at Evangelical. Geisinger was the only hospital with patients (five) being treated on ventilators.
Nursing homes
Across the Valley, there have been 2,212 total positive cases at long-term facilities. The state does not track active cases, only cumulative cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident and 74 staff cases, which have accounted for 43 deaths. In Northumberland County, 268 staff and 1,063 resident cases have been confirmed. State data show 220 people have died in county facilities.
In Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive, with 21 deaths. In Union County, 272 residents and 56 staffers have been infected. Forty-three deaths have been linked to long-term care facilities in the county.
Prisons and state centers
There was only one active case in four federal prisons in Union County, a staffer is infected at the United State Penitentiary in Lewisburg.
At State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were two cases — one inmate and one staffer. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases among clients and staffers reported at the Selinsgrove State Center. Fewer than five clients receiving services have died from COVID-19 at the facility. The state Department of Human Services does not report exact figures if they are less than five.
There were also less than five staff cases at the Danville State Hospital and no client cases.
Fewer than five clients have died at the facility due to COVID-19.