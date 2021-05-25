Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row on Tuesday, the first time since late September with three consecutive days without a day with less than 1,000 cases.
State health officials registered 906 new cases. The last time there were three days in a with fewer than 1,000 cases was Sept. 27-29. Tuesday's total includes 10 cases in the Valley. There were seven new cases in Union County and three in Northumberland County. There were no new cases in Montour and Snyder counties in the latest data release.
Across the state, there were 42 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one in Union County. The death in Union County was the 87th in that county and the first since April 2.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 4.5 percent, the fifth week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since early October 2020.
Hospitals
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania dropped by 44 in Tuesday's report. There were 1,186 people hospitalized across Pennsylvania, including 301 in intensive care units (ICUs), up six, and 180 were being treated on ventilators, up two.
The last time hospitalizations were as low as they were Tuesday was Oct. 27, 2020 when 1,070 patients were in hospitals.
In the Valley, there were 47 patients hospitalized according to state data, level with Monday's report. There were 34 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Seventeen patients were being treated in the ICU — 13 in Danville, three at Evangelical and one in Shamokin — and seven patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
Vaccines
The state administered 49,360 COVID vaccine doses on Monday. More than 4.5 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated including 69,827 in the Valley. More than 10.2 million vaccine doses have been administered.
According to the CDC, 56.9 percent of Pennsylvanians have received a first dose of COVID vaccine, while 52.1 percent of state residents are fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all states with total doses administered.
Geisinger will be hosting walk-in vaccine events at its four vaccine centers, including one in Danville today.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available: Wednesday, May 26, at the Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27, at the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center, 116 Kerr Ave., Jersey Shore, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, May 28, at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, May 29, at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center, 400 Highland Ave. Ext., Lewistown, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart. Walk-in vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them to receive their vaccine doses. The vaccine centers are staffed with pediatric teams, including pediatricians, to answer any questions and assist with the vaccinations.
Nursing homes
As of noon Tuesday, there have been 2,209 cases at 35 long-term care facilities across the Valley. There have been 326 deaths linked to COVID-19 at the local facilities, including 219 in Northumberland County. There are three new resident cases in Northumberland County in the state's latest update.
The state does not report active cases, only the cumulative totals for each county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident and 74 staff cases. In Northumberland County, there have been 1,060 resident cases and another 268 staff cases.
In Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 while 272 residents and 56 staffers have been positive in Union County.
Prisons and state centers
There are two active cases remaining at USP-Lewisburg, the only two cases at the four federal prisons in Union County. There were no other active cases in the four prisons, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
As of Tuesday morning, 411 inmates and 1,163 staffers are vaccinated at USP-Allenwood and 208 inmates and 404 staffers at USP-Lewisburg are vaccinated according to the BOP.
At SCI-Coal Township, there is one fewer case and just two staff cases remain on site. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
Statewide, there are 93 total active cases at the 24 state prisons, 30 inmates and 63 staffers.
There were less than five active cases reported at the Selinsgrove State Center, all among staff members. Fewer than five clients receiving services have died from COVID-19 at the facility. The state Department of Human Services does not report exact figures if they are less than five.
There were also less than five staff cases at the Danville State Hospital and no client cases. Fewer than five clients have died at the facility due to COVID-19.