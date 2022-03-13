There were nine new COVID-19 cases reported in the Valley on Sunday, following up eight on Saturday, which was the smallest combined total in the Valley since mid-August.
The nine cases on Sunday also marked the fourth time in eight days there were fewer than 10 new COVID-19 infections reported in the Valley.
Statewide there were 447 new infections, the first time that figure dropped below 500 since July 19.
Northumberland County saw the largest increase in cases with five, followed by Montour with two and Snyder and Union counties with one each.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 898, the lowest total since Aug. 2, 2021.
DOH officials added 5 deaths to the state’s toll on Sunday, ending a string of five consecutive days with at least 25 deaths. No deaths in the Valley were linked to COVID-19
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 20 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 27 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 17 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 14 percent over the last week, deaths were down 19 percent and hospitalizations were down 21 percent.
According to the new CDC guidance, all four Valley counties were seeing medium community levels of COVID-19. No Pennsylvania counties have high community levels this week after 16 reported that level a week ago. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 795 hospitalizations statewide, down 29 from Saturday. It was the fewest number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals since Aug. 9, 2021.
Since Jan. 15, statewide hospitalizations are down 6,721.
Statewide, there were 111 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 11, and 78 were breathing using ventilators, up three.
There were 35 patients hospitalized locally, which included one fewer patient at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. There were 29 patients at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger-Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. It is the lowest total in the Valley since Aug. 22.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had eight patients in the ICU and five on a ventilator, both up one. There is one COVID patient in the ICU in Shamokin.
At Evangelical, two patients were being treated in the ICU, none that were fully vaccinated, along with all five COVID patients hospitalized.
Prisons, state facilities
There were still six inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, the only cases in the federal system in Union County. According to the Bureau of Prisons, there are no active cases at USP-Lewisburg after 16 staff cases were counted in recent reports.
As of midday Sunday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five cases among youth and fewer than five among staff.
There were four inmate cases and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 57 inmate cases — the same number as reported Saturday — and another 54 staff cases.