Pennsylvania registered fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Monday while the Department of Health reported the fewest number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus since early November.
Statewide there were 1,628 new cases and five deaths. There were 38 new cases in the Valley on Monday: 24 in Snyder County, eight in Northumberland and three each in Montour and Union counties. There were no new deaths in the Valley.
Active case counts at SCI-Coal Township and Bucknell University both saw significant drops on Monday. After peaking at 165 inmate cases last month, there were just eight active cases at SCI-Coal Township as of Monday morning.
The five new deaths announced Monday mark the 12th day in a row with fewer than 100 deaths statewide and the lowest one-day total since Nov. 9 when the state confirmed four fatalities.
The positive test rate statewide fell to 6.3 percent last week, the 11th week in a row it has dropped. State health officials estimate 91 percent of residents who have tested positive since last March have recovered.
Hospitalizations
There were five fewer patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania on Monday than on Sunday according to DOH officials. There were 1,715 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring’s peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
Statewide there were 366 residents being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down eight from Sunday, while 203 patients were being treated on ventilators, down six.
In Valley health care facilities, 43 were being treated for the novel coronavirus, level from the weekend totals.
There were 34 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 11 in ICUs and seven on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, four patients were being treated. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were four patients being treated.
On-campus
The number of active COVID cases continues to rise at Susquehanna University while the case count drops at Bucknell.
On Monday, Bucknell's dashboard showed 53 active cases, down 16 from Sunday, including 49 students. The school reported no new positive tests on Sunday. According to the school's online dashboard, 82 students are in isolation, a decrease of eight from Sunday's report.
At Susquehanna, there are another seven new active student cases on campus, along with one new staff case. As of Monday, there are 34 active student cases. There have been 46 total student cases on campus this semester and 11 staffers.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there have been 2,051 cases at 35 locations across the Valley.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at long-term care facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 284 resident and 68 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 996 resident cases and 243 staff cases. There have been 207 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 130 resident cases and 34 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 248 resident cases, an increase of six since Friday, and 48 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 42 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at SCI-Coal Township dropped again over the weekend. As of Monday, the state's Department of Corrections is reporting just 24 active cases at the facility, including eight inmates and 16 staffers. There were more than 160 inmate cases a week ago.
There are 23 active cases —15 people receiving services and eight staffers — at the Selinsgrove Center. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital.
As of Monday morning, there are still 56 active COVID cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, including 36 inmates and 20 staffers. At Allenwood, there is one positive inmate case at the low-security unit, two positive inmate cases at the medium-security unit and two positive staff cases at USP-Allenwood.
According to the Bureau of Prisons, 176 inmates and 148 staffers are fully vaccinated at USP-Lewisburg. At Allenwood, 330 inmates and 367 staffers have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.