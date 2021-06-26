Pennsylvania health officials registered fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and there were no new Valley cases for first time since the initial local cases were registered in March 2020.
The number of hospitalizations dropped to levels not seen since the first month of the pandemic in March 2020.
There were 183 new COVID cases statewide according to the Department of Health, the sixth time in eight days with fewer than 200 cases. In the Valley, there were no new cases. Montour, Snyder and Union counties each had no cases, while state health officials removed one case from Northumberland County's total as it reconciles testing data.
It is the first time since March 23, 2020 without any new cases in the Valley.
Statewide, there were seven deaths linked to the coronavirus. None were in the Valley according to the state data.
Hospitals
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 20 on Saturday. As of Saturday morning, 359 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 64 in intensive care units — down 10 — and 60 on ventilators — down five for the second day in a row.
It is the fewest number of patients statewide since less than 200 were hospitalized on March 29, 2020.
In the Valley, there are 24 patients being treated in local hospitals — up down one from Friday — including 21 at Geisinger-Danville, and two Geisinger-Shamokin and one at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger in Danville has three patients in the ICU; neither Geisinger-Shamokin nor Evangelical have a COVID patient in the ICU. Geisinger in Danville has two patients on ventilators.
Prisons
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, the same number as reported for nearly three weeks.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 418 staffers and 1,448 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 525 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township. Statewide, there are 33 combined active inmate cases at 24 prisons, including 18 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are 31 staff cases statewide.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five. Since March 2020, there have been 104 resident and 252 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 resident and 37 staff cases at the facility.