Pennsylvania health officials registered fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth time in six days on Thursday as the number of patients hospitalized statewide due to the novel coronavirus also dipped slightly.
Nearly a third of Thursday's 186 new cases — 55 — were registered in Philadelphia County. Over the previous two days, the state has registered 388 new cases, with 99 of them in Philadelphia County.
In the Valley, there were four cases: Three in Northumberland County and one in Union. Montour County registered no new cases for the second day in a row and eighth time in nine days, while Snyder County has had no cases in four of the last six days.
There were no new deaths locally attributed to COVID, while nine deaths statewide were linked to the coronavirus.
DOH officials announced that more than 11.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania, the fifth highest in the nation. State data show more than 5.4 million residents are fully vaccinated, including 80,669 in the Valley.
Hospitals
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by three on Thursday, the second day in a row the number has fallen by three. As of Thursday morning, 310 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 59 in intensive care units — level with Wednesday's report — and 43 on ventilators — down two.
It is the fewest number of patients statewide since less than 200 were hospitalized on March 29, 2020.
In the Valley, there are 26 patients being treated in local hospitals — up one from Wednesday — including 21 at Geisinger-Danville, and four at Evangelical Community Center and one at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville has four patients in the ICU; neither Geisinger-Shamokin nor Evangelical have a COVID patient in the ICU. Geisinger in Danville has two patients on a ventilator.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 15 months. There were no new cases listed in the four county reports updated on Thursday morning, the third day in a row without new cases.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases in the last 15. Forty-one residents have died.
Prisons
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, the same number as reported for the past month.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 418 staffers and 1,448 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 525 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township. Statewide, there are 45 combined active inmate cases — up six from Wednesday — at 24 prisons, including 25 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are 30 staff cases statewide.