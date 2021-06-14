For the first time in more than 15 months, Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases in a single day in Monday's data release.
According to DOH officials, there were 170 new cases across the state on Sunday, the lowest one-day total since there were 165 new cases on March 23, 2020. Before Monday, there were 447 consecutive days with at least new 200 new cases statewide.
There were two new infections in the Valley, one in both Northumberland and Union counties. Montour and Snyder counties each went without a new case for the second day in a row. There have been 28 total cases in the Valley over the past week.
COVID-19 contributed to the death of two Pennsylvania residents on Sunday. The Valley had no COVID-19 related deaths for the 12th consecutive day.
Hospitalizations
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 52 in Monday's data report. Of the 520 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, 130 were in ICUs — a decrease of 28 from Saturday — and 83 were on ventilators — down 22.
In Valley health care facilities, 27 patients were hospitalized, nine in ICUs and three on ventilators, all numbers which were down from Saturday's report.
Geisinger was treating 22 admitted patients, six of them in ICUs and two on ventilators. At Evangelical Community Hospital, three of five were in ICUs. There were no patients being treated in Geisinger-Shamokin in the latest data.
No patients in the Northumberland County and Union County facilities were on ventilators
Vaccinations
Pennsylvania has seen 1,118,860 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered as of midnight Sunday. That total means that nearly 5.1 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
In Valley counties, 157,964 doses have been administered, including 76,615 second doses, which provide full vaccination protection.
As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 60.3% of its entire population and 57.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 73.4% have received their first dose.
Nursing homes
In the Valley, 2,219 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at long-term care facilities since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not release the number of active cases at facilities, only the cumulative totals over the past 16 months.
As of Monday morning, there have been 308 resident and 74 staff cases in Montour County homes. There have been 44 deaths in the county linked to long-term care facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,064 resident and 269 staff cases, along with 220 deaths.
In Snyder County, 21 residents have died from the novel coronavirus, while 138 residents and 37 staffers have been infected.
In Union County, 273 residents and 46 staffers have been infected. Forty-three residents have died.
Prisons and state centers
At four federal prisons in Union County — sites of several outbreaks throughout the pandemic — there was one total active case of COVID-19 on Monday morning, the same number as reported over the past week.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
There remains one active case — a staff member — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township. Three inmates have died of COVID-19 at the jail since the start of the pandemic.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility.