File it under “why we can’t have nice stuff.”
Monroe Township, one of the largest municipalities in Snyder County, is now limiting access to its recycling and composting facilities because of what officials say is consistent abuse of the facility, either by residents or outsiders, accessing the facility.
Township officials say the facility’s composting area along Municipal Drive is filling up with piles of leaves and brush, often dumped in large portions by trucks delivering there.
Beginning in the new year, new hours will limit access to the compost facility. Township officials are also considering charging commercial vehicles to dump at the site.
Additionally, Supervisor Dean Davis said the township could also install a gate, where township residents would be required to display a pass to access the recycling center.
All of those steps seem like reasonable measures to ensure the program is available to proactive township residents who use the system the right way.
Township Road Supervisor Terry Conrad said large trucks dumping in the facility are “taking it away from the township residents.”
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, more than half of all material composted in the most recent data available came from yard trimmings. The issue in Monroe isn’t the residents’ use — that is why it is available — it’s the misuse by outsiders looking for cheap and easy ways to get rid of their waste or locals abusing the access.
Handing the problem off to someone else isn’t helping anyone, particularly in an issue as expensive yet vital to the community as recycling.
The issues are not Monroe Township’s alone. Freeburg recently shuttered its facility due to misuse and Penn Township is allowing residents only. In Selinsgrove Borough, residents pay $48 a year for recycling services.
“People will have to pay to recycle. There’s no way to avoid it,” County Commissioner Joe Kantz said.
Between paying and setting up other reasonable restrictions, these valuable community assets can remain in place for our neighbors who do the right things the right way.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.