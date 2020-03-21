Montour County has one Pennsylvania's 103 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — pushing the statewide total up 38 percent to 371 — according to the latest data released this afternoon from Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Allegheny County Department of Health and the state DOH confirmed a death related to COVID-19. It is the second statewide death.
Montour County's case is the first in the Valley. No additional information has been released regarding the local confirmation. Earlier this week, Geisinger said it has tested three people. None of those three cases were local residents. The confirmed cases are based on where the individual tested lives, not where the tests were done.
A Geisinger spokesman referred questions for more information to the Department of Health.
State data shows there have been more than 3,700 negative tests in Pennsylvania.
Among the cases across the state as of noon today: Adams (4), Allegheny (31, 1 death), Beaver (3), Berks (7), Bucks (24), Butler (1), Centre (1), Chester (19), Cumberland (11), Delaware (33), Erie (1), Franklin (1), Lackawanna (5), Lancaster (4), Lebanon (2), Lehigh (13), Luzerne (6), Monroe (25), Montgomery (71), Montour (1), Northampton (17, 1 death), Philadelphia (69), Pike (2), Potter (1), Washington (5), Wayne (1), Westmoreland (4), York (9).
