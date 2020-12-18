The first doses of the initial Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrived at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital as vaccine rollout continues across the Geisinger system.
Vaccinations for front-line staff will begin with 24 hours of the arrival of the vaccinations, hospital officials said. In alignment with Pennsylvania Department of Health and federal guidelines, during this initial phase, Geisinger is providing vaccines to front-line staff whose daily work involves significant interactions with COVID-19 patients and other staff in critical departments.
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital receiving and administering it earlier this week. Evangelical Community Hospital began vaccinating its employees on Wednesday.