The state Department of Health reports five new confirmed or presumptive positive cases of coronavirus within the past 24 hours in the local four-county region.

All five cases were recorded in Northumberland County. There were no new cases logged in Montour, Snyder or Union counties.

Across Pennsylvania there have been 1,369 new confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the past day.

Today's new confirmed and probable cases bring the total number logged since March 6 to 37,053 in all 67 counties, where the state population totals 12.8 million.

It is unknown how many of the people with confirmed cases have since recovered because the state Department of Health does not track those numbers. Medical experts say most people recover from the illness within 10 to 14 days.

There have been 1,421 deaths in Pennsylvania since early March, when the outbreak began. There have been no recent deaths in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.

A total of 2,749 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a hospital, representing 7.4 percent of the total cases, the state Department of Health reports. Among those hospitalized, 664 people are using ventilators.

Since March 6, there have been 245 confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Columbia County, 77 in Juniata County, 44 in Lycoming County, 47 in Montour County, 82 in Northumberland County, 31 in Snyder County and 30 in Union County.

A total of 6,352 of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 cases - 17.1 percent - are those who live or work in nursing or personal care homes, resulting in 849 deaths - 59.7 percent of the state total.

One resident of a Northumberland County nursing or personal care home is being treated for COVID-19. There are no cases reported in homes located in Montour, Snyder or Union counties.

Here is the county breakdown of the total number of COVID-19 cases by county since March 6:

COVID-19 cases by county

County Cases Deaths
Adams 95 1
Allegheny 1,149 69
Armstrong 43 2
Beaver 319 46
Bedford 20 1
Berks 2,212 86
Blair 15 0
Bradford 28 2
Bucks 2,131 116
Butler 164 6
Cambria 20 1
Cameron 1 0
Carbon 155 9
Centre 76 1
Chester 989 64
Clarion 20 1
Clearfield 11 0
Clinton 14 0
Columbia 245 7
Crawford 19 0
Cumberland 229 7
Dauphin 445 16
Delaware 2,902 119
Elk 2 0
Erie 68 0
Fayette 71 3
Forest 7 0
Franklin 151 1
Fulton 2 0
Greene 25 0
Huntingdon 20 0
Indiana 59 4
Jefferson 4 0
Juniata 77 0
Lackawanna 707 58
Lancaster 1,359 72
Lawrence 61 5
Lebanon 544 6
Lehigh 2,418 43
Luzerne 1,880 58
Lycoming 44 0
McKean 5 0
Mercer 60 1
Mifflin 24 0
Monroe 1,024 42
Montgomery 3,395 204
Montour 47 0
Northampton 1,656 45
Northumberland 82 0
Perry 23 1
Philadelphia 10,090 271
Pike 327 12
Potter 4 0
Schuylkill 290 5
Snyder 31 1
Somerset 20 0
Sullivan 1 0
Susquehanna 72 4
Tioga 14 1
Union 30 0
Venango 7 0
Warren 1 0
Washington 92 2
Wayne 87 3
Westmoreland 307 17
Wyoming 17 1
York 546 7
Totals (Since March 6) 37,053 1,421

