A patient in an unidentified state-licensed nursing or personal care home in Northumberland County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest data released from the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday.
State health officials announced another 1,295 new cases and 19 deaths on Sunday. The number of patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus dropped by 40.
The statewide database now shows two patients in Valley care homes — one in Northumberland and one in Union — have tested positive. The state is not releasing the names of the locations, only the county where the home is located. State officials previously removed one location in Northumberland County that had eight cases — six patients and 2 employees — from the data. The DOH said the facility, which had been on the state database for nearly two weeks, was not licensed and state data measure licensed facilities only.
State health officials announced 1,295 new cases across the state including five in Northumberland County — pushing the statewide total to more than 56,611.
Sunday's 19 new deaths — the smallest increase since May 4 — pushes the total to 3,707 who Pennsylvanians have died due to COVID-19.
The Valley's only new case was in Northumberland County, which has had 124 residents test positive. There have been 246 total cases in the Valley: 124 in Northumberland, 49 in Montour, 40 in Union and 33 in Snyder. Snyder County has not had a new case since April 26; Montour County's last confirmed case was May 3.
According to state data, 2,244 state residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That total is down 40 from Saturday's data release. There are 483 residents on ventilators, up one from Saturday. Ten Valley residents are on ventilators today, 9 in Montour and 1 in Union.