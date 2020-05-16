Five new COVID-19 cases in the Valley were part of 989 new statewide cases announced by the Department of Health on Saturday.
The new cases push the statewide total to 61,611. Locally, since health officials began tracking data in March, there have been 268 cases: 139 in Northumberland County, 50 in Montour, 46 in Union and 33 in Snyder.
Saturday there were three new cases added in Northumberland County and two more in Union.
There have been four deaths of Valley residents: Two in Snyder and one each in Montour and Union counties. Geisinger said approximately 90 COVID-19 patients it has treated system-wide have died, while two patients at Evangelical Community Hospital have died, hospital officials said.
State health officials announced 61 new deaths, increasing the state total to 4,403.
Most of the deaths — 3,304 of 4,403 — have been linked to the 556 nursing or personal care facilities that have confirmed cases.
The statewide database still shows two patients in Valley care homes — one in Northumberland and one in Union — have tested positive. No fatalities have been tied to a Valley nursing home.
According to state data, 1,887 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. There are 409 residents on a ventilator. Both numbers have decreased from Friday's data. In Montour County, eight patients are being treated on ventilators.
The Department of Health announced 266,225 negative tests have been conducted statewide.