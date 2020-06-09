The state Department of Health announced 5 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley — 2 each in Northumberland and Snyder counties and one in Union — which are among the 493 additional cases the state Department of Health announced on Tuesday.
State health officials confirmed another 61 deaths related to the novel coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 6,014. According to the report, 4,117 of the state's deaths have been tied to one of 618 nursing or personal care homes in Pennsylvania.
Tuesday's data pushed the statewide case total to 76,436.
Of the total of confirmed cases, the state Department of Health estimates 71 percent of those patients have recovered. According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
Montour County had no new cases confirmed on Tuesday.
There have now been 395 cases in the Valley since the state began tracking data in early March: 211 in Northumberland County, 74 in Union, 57 in Snyder and 53 in Montour. Six people in the Valley have died.
Snyder and Montour counties are already in Gov. Tom Wolf's green phase of reopening, while Northumberland and Union counties are scheduled to go green on Friday.
Statewide, there are now 1,174 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 257 on ventilators. There are four patients in Montour County on ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 16,247 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,824 cases among employees, for a total of 19,071 at 618 distinct facilities.
Approximately 5,796 of our total cases are in health care workers.
There are 459,248 patients who have tested negative to date.