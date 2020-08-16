Forty-six more Valley residents have been infected with COVID-19, giving the Valley a 76-case increase in the last two days, according to the state Department of Health.
Northumberland County increased by 26 cases, has a two-day increase of 37 and a total of 563 cases. Union County increased by 13, with a two-day increase of 27 and a total of 306. Snyder County added two more cases for the second consecutive day and has a total of 122 cases. Montour County, coming off its largest increase (4) since June 13, added two more cases for a total of 112. The new cases bring the total infected in the Valley to 1,103.
There were no new deaths in the Valley and only three total in Pennsylvania, after the state averaged 29.6 deaths per day the previous five days. The statewide death toll is 7,468. Twenty-five Valley residents have died due to the virus -- 18 in Northumberland County, three in Montour and two each in Snyder and Union counties.
Statewide there were 660 new cases. The state reported 828 new cases per day on each of the previous five days. The total number of infections in the state moved to 124,460.
Nine patients are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, two of them on ventilators. Nine patients are also being treated at Evangelical, none of them on ventilators. Statewide, there was a 13-patient decrease on patients being treated for the virus in hospitals for a total of 559. There are 99 patients on ventilators statewide, the same total as Saturday.
Valley long-term care facility numbers reported by the state remained stagnant again on Sunday for the second consecutive day, with 134 residents and 25 staff members infected and 13 resident deaths at five facilities in Northumberland County, four resident and two staff cases in one Snyder County facility, two resident and three staff cases in four Union County facilities and one staff case in one Montour County facility. No deaths have been reported at Montour, Snyder or Union facilities.
Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation, the site of a recent outbreak, did not a report a change in numbers from Saturday, with 57 positive cases among residents, 25 staff positives and 50 pending tests.
Riverwoods in Lewisburg also reported unchanged numbers mid-day Sunday, with one active case amongst staff, one staff member and one resident have recovered from the virus and there are 31 people quarantined either due to contact, pending test results or symptoms. Twenty of the quarantined individuals are residents.
Statewide, 20,285 long-term care facility residents and 4,209 workers have been infected at 890 facilities. In those facilities, 5,056 deaths have been linked to the virus.
The Bureau of Prisons is reporting four new inmate cases total at U.S. Penitentiary (USP) Lewisburg, but the number of active cases was reduced by two to 19. There have been 62 total cases at the facility, 59 of the cases in prisoners, following an outbreak there earlier this month. The Allenwood federal prison figures remained unchanged at seven in three facilities -- six staff members and one inmate.