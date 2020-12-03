Milton Area School District reported one student and three staff members tested positive for coronavirus Thursday.
A middle school student, two middle school staff members and a Baugher Elementary School staff member were infected but the schools will not be shifting to remote learning, Superintendent Cathy Keegan said in a statement.
“We were informed that because the onset of symptoms occurred during the building closure, which included the Thanksgiving break, we are not required to move the middle school to 100 percent virtual instruction,” she said.
Because the middle school student and staff did not return to school following the break, Keegan said a close contact list wasn’t necessary but staff and students who had contact with the staff member from Baugher Elementary School were notified of their need to quarantine.