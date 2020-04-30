State health officials announced four new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Valley on Thursday, part of 1,397 cases across Pennsylvania pushing the statewide total to more than 45,000.
All 67 counties have cases of COVID-19 the Department of Health. The 45,763 patients across the state have either recovered, are quarantined at home or are hospitalized. According to state data, 2,706 Pennsylvanians are still hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, including 562 on ventilators.
There have now been 209 confirmed cases in the Valley: 93 in Northumberland (an increase of one), 47 in Montour, 33 in Snyder, and 36 in Union County, an increase of 3 from Wednesday's data.
The department also reported another 97 deaths on Thursday, giving the state a total of 2,292. In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,112 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,032 cases among employees, for a total of 9,144 at 468 distinct facilities in 44 counties. 1,505 of the state's deaths occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
There are still six confirmed cases — 4 residents and 2 employees — at an unidentified nursing or personal care center.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 175,602 patients who have tested negative to date.