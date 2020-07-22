Pennsylvania officials announced 631 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday while it waits for the latest data from one of its hotspots.
The number will increase since the Department of Health said it had not received data from Philadelphia County as of noon today. Philadelphia one of two counties that have seen significant increases in recent weeks.
Locally there were four new cases — three in Snyder County and one in Northumberland County. The state Department of Health also announced another 25 deaths statewide. While there were no new deaths added to the 18 previously announced in the four counties, state health officials did attribute two more deaths to long-term care facilities in Northumberland County, which has seen 8 deaths tied to long-term care facilities.
There were another 25 deaths announced statewide, pushing the total to 7,063 since officials began tracking data in March. Of that total, 4,829 have been tied to one of 797 facilities that have seen positive cases.
According to the data released mid-day Wednesday, the state has now confirmed 103,396 cases.
There have been 18 deaths in the Valley related to the novel coronavirus, including 11 in Northumberland County, three in Montour and two residents each in Snyder and Union counties have died.
State officials removed one case from Montour County, as it has done multiple times in the past as it continues to reconcile data. The virus has infected 650 Valley residents since the state began tracking it in March: 366 in Northumberland County, 113 in Union County, 86 in Montour County and 85 in Snyder County.
According to the state Department of Health data, 735 residents are hospitalized with the virus, a drop of one since Tuesday, but well below the peak of 2,800 in April. There are 93 patients being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator.
Testing
The number of tests administered between July 15 and July 21 was 148,209 with 6,094 positive cases. The state has conducted 968,801 negative tests and it estimates 75 percent of patients have recovered since March.
Nursing home cases
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,846 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,675 cases among employees, for a total of 22,611 at 797 facilities in 60 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,829 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
There have been 65 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents of Valley nursing homes.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 59 residents, 10 workers have been infected and six deaths have been recorded in three facilities. Three workers and one resident at three Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, five residents and one worker have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.