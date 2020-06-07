The state Department of Health announced four new COVID-19 cases in the Valley — two in Union County and one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties. There were no new cases reported in Montour County within the past 24 hours.
The new local cases are among 506 new cases across Pennsylvania, the state Department of Health announced on Sunday.
There have been 79 new virus cases in the four-county region in the past 14 days.
COVID 14-day Region
|County
|New Cases*
|Population
|Clinton
|10
|38,684
|Columbia
|13
|65,456
|Juniata
|2
|24,704
|Lycoming
|9
|113,664
|Montour
|3
|18,240
|Northumberland
|39
|91,083
|Snyder
|17
|40,540
|Union
|20
|44,785
|* Past 14 days
State health officials confirmed another 12 deaths related to the novel coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 5,943. Locally, there have been 3 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Northumberland County, 2 in Union County, 1 in Snyder County and no deaths in Montour County since early March.
Today's data brings the statewide case total since March 6 to 75,592, although about 53,670 - 71 percent of those infected - have since recovered, according to state estimates.
There have now been 390 cases in the local four-county region since the state began tracking data in early March: 209 in Northumberland County, 73 in Union, 55 in Snyder and 53 in Montour.
Snyder and Montour counties are already in Gov. Tom Wolf's green phase of reopening, while Northumberland and Union counties are scheduled to move to the green phase next Friday, June 12.
Statewide, there are now 1,174 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 257 on ventilators.