The state Department of Health announced 4 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley — two in Northumberland County and one each in Snyder and Union counties. There were no new cases reported in Montour County within the past 24 hours.
The new local cases are among 701 additional cases the state Department of Health announced on Saturday.
There have been 82 new virus cases in the four-county region in the past 14 days.
COVID 14-day Region
|County
|New Cases
|Population
|Clinton
|13
|38,684
|Columbia
|13
|65,456
|Juniata
|1
|24,704
|Lycoming
|29
|113,664
|Montour
|1
|18,240
|Northumberland
|51
|91,083
|Snyder
|5
|40,540
|Union
|15
|44,785
|* Past 14 days
State health officials confirmed another 45 deaths related to the novel coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 5,931. Nearly 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state have been tied to one of 611 nursing or personal care homes in Pennsylvania.
Today's data brings the statewide case total since March 6 to 75,086, although about 52,560 - 70 percent of those infected - have since recovered, according to state estimates.
There have now been 386 cases in the Valley since the state began tracking data in early March: 208 in Northumberland County, 71 in Union, 54 in Snyder and 53 in Montour.
Snyder and Montour counties are already in Gov. Tom Wolf's green phase of reopening, while Northumberland and Union counties are scheduled to move to the green phase next Friday, June 12.
Statewide, there are now 1,174 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 257 on ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 16,056 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,793 cases among employees, for a total of 18,848 at 611 distinct facilities. That total represents 25.1 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.
Among the state's total deaths, 4,092 - 68.9 percent - have occurred among residents of nursing or personal care facilities.