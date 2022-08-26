All four Valley counties are seeing medium levels of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Northumberland County has medium community levels this week after registering high for the last two weeks. Montour County is still seeing medium levels — along with Snyder and Union — for the second week in a row after four consecutive weeks with high levels of transmission.
There are a dozen Pennsylvania counties with high community levels of COVID-19, most in the western part of the state. The CDC released its latest data Friday.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Across Pennsylvania, 41 counties are registering medium COVID transmission and 14 have low levels.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was up 10 percent in Pennsylvania this week, while deaths and hospitalizations linked to COVID were level.
Nationally, there were 952 counties with high levels of COVID — down 150 from last week to about 29.5 percent of counties nationally — 1,83 with medium and 887 with low. Across the U.S., 27.5 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels, up 2.5 percent from last week.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 16.4 percent of all COVID-19 tests last week were positive, down six-tenths of a percent. All four Valley counties have lower positive test rates than the state average and three — Montour, Snyder and Union — have among the 10 lowest positive test rates in the state.
Last week, 11 percent of tests in Montour County were positive, along with 15.9 in Northumberland County, 10.8 in Snyder and 12.2 in Union County.
Northumberland County has had at least 150 new COVID cases each week in six of the last seveb weeks and 100 cases every week except for one since the state began weekly updates in May. All four counties registered fewer cases this week compared to last week,.