Sixty-four of Pennsylvania's 67 counties have low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A week ago, the four Valley counties were part of a group of eight statewide with level COVID-19 levels. For the fourth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. Nationally, there are 17 counties with high levels of COVID, 146 with medium and 3,057 with low. In Pennsylvania, Wyoming Susquehanna and Bradford counties have medium COVID levels.
CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
In Pennsylvania on Friday, the state Department of Health added 821 new cases across Pennsylvania, the second day in a row with at least 800 new cases.
There were nine new infections in the Valley on Friday: Six in Northumberland County, two in Montour and one in Union. There have been five new cases at Bucknell University this week, which has four active cases on campus. Over the past four weeks, there have been eight positive tests on campus.
There were 20 deaths reported statewide in the latest report. There were no local deaths recorded for the fourth day in a row.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down one percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 11 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 19 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 1 percent over the last week, deaths were down 33 percent and hospitalizations were up two percent.
The CDC reported 77 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.5 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 458 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down 23 from Thursday, the lowest total since late July.
Statewide, there were 61 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 1,4 and 50 were breathing using ventilators, down four.
There were 28 patients hospitalized locally, up one from Thursday.
There were 22 patients at Geisinger in Danville, four at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and two at Geisinger Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had seven patients in the ICU and five on a ventilator. Both of Geisinger Shamokin’s COVID patients were being treated in the ICU.
Three of Evangelical’s four COVID patients were not fully vaccinated, along with both patients in the ICU and the patient being treated on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
As of midday Friday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and no staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services or staff members. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were no reported cases among youth or staff at the boys or girls facilities.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there is one active staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 14 inmate cases and another 29 staff cases. Seven prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Friday morning, while 16 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There is one new inmate case at USP-Lewisburg.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 51 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 26 were at Level 2 and 21 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.