Fifty-nine of Pennsylvania's 67 counties — including all four in the Valley — are now seeing high community transmission rates of COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Nationally, the CDC reports that 92.36 percent of counties are reporting high transmission rates, considered more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week. Northumberland and Snyder counties have had high growth since last week, while Montour and Union counties were labeled as high-growth areas in the latest update from the CDC.
Thirty-four counties had high transmission rates last week while 31 had substantial.
In Pennsylvania, there were 14,046 new COVID cases in the seven-day window ending Friday, up from 12,709 last week, according to the state Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
Fifty-seven of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties saw more COVID-19 cases this week than the previous week. Union County was one of the 10 counties with fewer cases.
The positivity test rate increased statewide to 7.5 percent from 6.9 percent, the highest since the last week in April. The 14,046 cases in the highest total stateside since the first week in May.
Montour County's case count nearly doubled this week with 14 new cases, up from eight a week ago. The county's positive test rate increased from 2.2 percent to 3.8 percent, which is still the lowest in Pennsylvania. There was a significant jump in hospitalizations with DOH officials reporting a daily average of 33.3 COVID patients hospitalized this week, up from an average of 24.9 last week.
In Northumberland County, there were 28 more cases this week than last (92 to 120) with the positive test rate increasing from 8.8 percent to 10.1 percent.
Snyder County had five more cases this week than the previous week (35 to 40), while its positive test rate increased from 5.9 percent to 7.9 percent from 4.3. In Union County, new COVID cases dropped from 38 to 36 while the positive test rate went from 5.0 percent to 3.9 percent. Union County's test rate is the second-lowest in the state behind Montour County,
State Health officials stopped releasing updates on the Early Warning Dashboard at the end of June. At that point, all four Valley counties had low rates of community transmission.