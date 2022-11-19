The Daily Item
Only one Pennsylvania county — Mercer — is still registering high community transmission levels of COVID 19 and more than 80 percent of counties nationally have low levels in the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).{/span}
Last week there were four Pennsylvania counties with high COVID levels. All four Valley counties are still seeing medium transmission in the most recent 7-day window tracked by the CDC.{/span}{p class=”p1”}Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
In Pennsylvania, 39 of the state’s 67 counties had low levels. Twenty-seven Pennsylvania counties had medium levels. Nationwide, 2.8 percent of counties had high levels, 16.7 percent had medium levels and 80.5 percent had low levels.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was down 13 percent in Pennsylvania this week, while the number of COVID-related hospitalizations was down 8 percent.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 9.3 percent of all COVID-19 tests last week were positive. Three of four Valley counties had lower positive test rates than the state average and were among the lowest in the state.
Montour County’s positive test rate of 3.9 percent was the third lowest statewide last week, followed by Union County (4th lowest at 4.5 percent) and Snyder County (sixth lowest at 5.1 percent). Northumberland County’s positive test rate was 9.8 percent, just above the state rate.